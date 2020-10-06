Florida Nears 15,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Positivity Rate At Almost Two-Week High

The Florida Department of Health reports 2,251 people tested positive for coronavirus since Monday, bringing the statewide number of total cases to 720,125.

In addition, 432 cases were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received results from 46,940 tests Monday, with the positivity rate for those who were tested for the first time coming in at 5.26%. That's the highest single-day level since Sept. 23. It's also the first day above 5%, a key reopening threshold agreed on by global health experts, since Sept. 30.

The state has seen a daily average of 56,543 tests returned over the last two weeks.

Tuesday's report also recorded the deaths of 59 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,945.

Sarasota County reported three new deaths, Pinellas County reported two, and Hernando County reported one. However, Hillsborough County's total number of deaths decreased by four from Monday, while Polk County's total shrank by one.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday's report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, Oct. 6:

Hillsborough: 43,166

Pinellas: 22,603

Polk: 20,587

Manatee: 11,848

Pasco: 9,538

Sarasota: 8,407

Hernando: 3,259

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: