Florida Nears 15,000 COVID-19 Deaths, Positivity Rate At Almost Two-Week High

By Mark Schreiner 15 hours ago
  • The Florida Department of Health recorded 2,251 more people testing positive for coronavirus since Monday's report, as well as the deaths of 59 people.
    The Florida Department of Health recorded 2,251 more people testing positive for coronavirus since Monday's report, as well as the deaths of 59 people.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on October 6, 2020 3:56 pm

The Florida Department of Health reports 2,251 people tested positive for coronavirus since Monday, bringing the statewide number of total cases to 720,125.

In addition, 432 cases were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received results from 46,940 tests Monday, with the positivity rate for those who were tested for the first time coming in at 5.26%. That's the highest single-day level since Sept. 23. It's also the first day above 5%, a key reopening threshold agreed on by global health experts, since Sept. 30.

The state has seen a daily average of 56,543 tests returned over the last two weeks.

Tuesday's report also recorded the deaths of 59 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,945.

Sarasota County reported three new deaths, Pinellas County reported two, and Hernando County reported one. However, Hillsborough County's total number of deaths decreased by four from Monday, while Polk County's total shrank by one.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday's report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, Oct. 6:

  • Hillsborough: 43,166
  • Pinellas: 22,603
  • Polk: 20,587
  • Manatee: 11,848
  • Pasco: 9,538
  • Sarasota: 8,407
  • Hernando: 3,259

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Oct. 6: 2,251/59
  • Oct. 5: 1,415/41
  • Oct. 4: 1,868/43
  • Oct. 3: 2,787/74
  • Oct. 2: 2,660/111
  • Oct. 1: 2,628/131
  • Sept. 30: 1,948/175
  • Sept. 29: 3,266/106
  • Sept. 28: 738/5
  • Sept. 27: 1,882/12
  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107
  • Sept. 25: 2,847/122
  • Sept. 24: 2,541/179
  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Even In COVID-19 Hot Spots, Many Colleges Aren't Aggressively Testing Students

By & Oct 6, 2020

Of the colleges and universities that have chosen to hold classes in person this fall, most are not conducting widespread testing of their students for the coronavirus, an NPR analysis has found. With only weeks remaining before many of those schools plan to send students home for the end of the semester, the findings raise concerns that communities around the U.S. could be exposed to new outbreaks.

Americans Are Drinking 14% More Often During Pandemic, Study Finds

By Reese Oxner Oct 5, 2020

Perhaps it's no surprise, but people are drinking more during the pandemic.

In some cases, by a lot.

American adults say they're drinking 14% more often during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in the journal JAMA Network Open. The increase in frequency of drinking for women was more pronounced, up 17% compared to last year.

10% Of Global Population May Have Contracted The Coronavirus, WHO Says

By Oct 5, 2020

About 10% of the global population may have been infected by the coronavirus, according to a senior World Health Organization official.

It's an estimate that's far higher than the total of global confirmed cases reported by governments. At the same time, it would mean that most of the world's population is still vulnerable to getting infected and this pandemic is far from over, the WHO's head of emergencies Dr. Michael Ryan said Monday.