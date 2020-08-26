Florida Matters: Uncertainty Remains As K-12 Schools and Colleges Open

By 29 minutes ago
  • Annie Spratt

Florida's public K-12 schools and universities are starting a new school year and while some students will be learning online from home, others are heading back to campus. With students back in the building, school administrators and staff are now tasked with keeping them safe and healthy.

"Florida Matters" host Bradley George spoke with WUSF education reporter Kerry Sheridan, University of South Florida public health professor Jay Wolfson and New College of Florida student Anna Lynn Winfrey, editor-in-chief of New College's campus newspaper, The Catalyst.

Sheridan and Wolfson talked about what's in store for school officials and how they are planning to keep cases minimum. Winfrey spoke to her experience as a student who has recently returned to campus.

There was a tumultuous leadup to the school year for school districts. An order from the state made it obligatory that public K-12 schools offer face-to-face instruction this fall.

On Monday, a Leon County judge ruled in favor of the Florida Education Association, which challenged the state's requirement. The state later filed an appeal, keeping its order in place for now.

Tags: 
schools
education
colleges
universities
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Matters

Related Content

Report: COVID-19 Cases Popping Up On Campuses

By Aug 25, 2020
kids wearing masks in classroom
Hernando County School District

More than 700 coronavirus cases have been linked to K-12 schools and higher-education institutions over the course of two weeks as students and employees began returning to campuses across the state, according to a Florida Department of Health report released Monday.

The report breaks down the number of cases tied to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges, universities and trade schools. Altogether, 714 people, including students and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 10, according to the report.

State's Appeal In School Reopen Legal Battle Means Districts Still Under DOE's Order, For Now

By Ryan Dailey 3 hours ago

After a Leon County judge sided with the statewide teachers union in the legal battle over reopening brick-and-mortar-schools yesterday, the state has filed an appeal. That means an automatic stay has been applied to the case by the First District Court of Appeals.

As a result of the state’s appeal, school districts for the time being are still under the Department of Education’s order. That includes Leon County – Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is gearing up to welcome back 15,000 students to campus:

Florida Universities Try To Stem Coronavirus Cases

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida 2 hours ago
John Thrasher
News Service of Florida

Florida university officials have started suspending fraternities and punishing students who flout coronavirus-safety measures, as schools grapple with cases of the virus at the beginning of the fall semester.

College Students Move Into Dorms With Stricter COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place

By Kerry Sheridan Aug 21, 2020

Masks, social distancing, handwashing, hybrid classes. As college students move in to their dorms in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they must learn to follow a host of new protocols that university leaders hope will be enough to prevent closures and mass quarantines due to COVID-19.

Rolling a metal cart as he wrapped up his move-in day this week, University of South Florida freshman Matt Williams said he was glad to see some of the safety measures in effect.

“I like how they are making some classes online. I think that is useful,” Williams said.