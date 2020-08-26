Florida Matters: Uncertainty Remains As K-12 Schools and Colleges Open

Florida's public K-12 schools and universities are starting a new school year and while some students will be learning online from home, others are heading back to campus. With students back in the building, school administrators and staff are now tasked with keeping them safe and healthy.

"Florida Matters" host Bradley George spoke with WUSF education reporter Kerry Sheridan, University of South Florida public health professor Jay Wolfson and New College of Florida student Anna Lynn Winfrey, editor-in-chief of New College's campus newspaper, The Catalyst.

Sheridan and Wolfson talked about what's in store for school officials and how they are planning to keep cases minimum. Winfrey spoke to her experience as a student who has recently returned to campus.

There was a tumultuous leadup to the school year for school districts. An order from the state made it obligatory that public K-12 schools offer face-to-face instruction this fall.

On Monday, a Leon County judge ruled in favor of the Florida Education Association, which challenged the state's requirement. The state later filed an appeal, keeping its order in place for now.