Florida Matters: Mixing Hurricanes And Coronavirus Distancing

While most of us are still sheltering in place, trying to ride out the storm of coronavirus, well -- guess what -- a real storm may be just around the corner.



So if we don't have enough to worry about, our "official' hurricane season starts in less than two weeks. Tropical Storm Arthur didn't wait, having already pounded the North Carolina coast.

So how are we going to blend the emergencies of maybe having to get out of town with the need to socially distance from your possibly virulent neighbors?

We'll get some tips from Marcus Martin, planning chief with Hillsborough County Emergency Management; and first, from Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management.

Here's a transcript of our conversation, first with Cathie Perkins:

In the time before coronavirus, emergency evacuation shelters were the local public schools, but now even students can't get into there. So are we going to have any shelters at all this summer?

Yes, I think we're going to see a blend of using some of these congregate shelters, as well as potentially using some non-congregate sites. And I know the state of Florida is currently working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on getting permission on how we can use non congregate sites as well. But you know, the community shelters, you know, we do need those as well. But we are going to have to implement some social distancing, and additional protective measures for people that need to come into those sites.

Do we know if we're even going to have any public schools at all this summer, like high schools have been used in the past or the plans being made to actually open up high schools?

Yeah, so we're looking at the same schools and other sites that we had on our list from last year. So instead of looking at 20 square feet per person, we're looking at 60 square feet per person, and then also looking at who evacuated for Hurricane Irma, the family size and type that came in. So that'll help us with our floor plan and how we're laying that out. And then we're going to be meeting with the school board to talk about what additional sites might be available to us as well.

So basically, we're looking at opening the schools but maybe spacing everybody out 6 feet or 15 feet apart, something like that.

We're looking at how do we keep family units together and then having a space between them and the next group of people that are there. We'll also be looking at having increased sanitation at the school sites, having hand sanitizer, having masks available, we will encourage anybody that's coming into a public shelter to bring in their own personal protective equipment. If they have it. We know that they might have some difficulty. We're hoping that everybody's even wearing cloth masks out in public now. And if they can get hand sanitizer and make that part of their hurricane kit, we would encourage that but we're also looking to have those supplies available as well.

Well, it's interesting, during a hurricane this year, it’s having hand sanitizers and Clorox wipes and all those things in addition to bottled water and maybe canned food - what else do you suggest that people stock up on?

A lot of it is the same one of the challenges we're going to see. And so we started telling people last year to have a seven-day supply of food. And unfortunately, we know that a lot of people may not have the money to get those kinds of supplies. So those are things that we're looking at to in terms of how do we help support the feeding and the needs in the community, whether you're sheltering in your home or whether you're evacuating? So we've got a lot of new considerations that we are working on. Well, it's interesting, you mentioned that you might have to help feed people too. Do you have any extra money this year set aside maybe from that federal cares package or anything to pay for all this? We've been working with all of our feeding partners, since this event unfolded, and in fact, you know, we've seen over a 500% increase in the feeding that is going on in the community. So will continue to work with all of our feeding partners. We're very blessed here in Pinellas County. We've got over 120 different providers that provide feeding, they were doing that on a regular basis. We've expanded their capability. We continue to work with feeding Florida, and feeding Tampa Bay and the network to end hunger. So we've got a tremendous amount of support. And we have been getting additional support from the state as well and we can always look at, are there additional funding that we can use to help supplement those supplies?

Okay, speaking of that state support, the state's Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said recently the state is trying to get an extra supply of virus tests for hurricane shelters and maybe even using buses to take evacuees out of the path of a hurricane. Any word on whether that's going to trickle down to you or you're going to get more testing kits? And what about the evacuations, too?

The goal is always to get more tests. And that's the challenge right now and then how do we get those you know, could we have some type of real-time testing. I mean, obviously, like we see in many office buildings and critical sites, there is some type of screening that's happening before people come into facilities. You know, we're looking at that, will we be doing that at the shelters as well, the testing capability. I think if we're looking at a June versus an October storm, I think, you know, our capacity will be much higher in the fall. And who knows, maybe there might be some vaccination or other things in the fall. So I think as this continuously evolves, we'll have more supplies, more information, there might be new tools in our toolkit as we move forward in terms of the evacuation. So that's one of the things that we'll be looking at as well. We'll be talking with our transportation providers, and, you know, we might have to run more buses or put fewer people on the buses so we can maintain social distance in helping them as well. There's a lot of options that we continue to explore and we're going to flesh out those plans as we move forward in the season.

As you know, Pinellas County is one of the counties at the highest risk of hurricanes, being a peninsula surrounded on three sides by water. And there's four bridges that funnel most of these people away. Even if they're open due to the high winds, a lot of times they are closed during these storms. So are we looking more at asking people to shelter in place than in previous years rather than just hop in the car and try to drive away?

So I think there's going to be a variety of approaches that we take, you know, there may be some people that may feel more comfortable evacuating out of the area, and we may encourage them to leave earlier for those that have the mechanism to be able to do that. For others, you know, we're going to be also looking at the directional meows for the storm surge. So can we perhaps reduce the number of people that were asking to evacuate one of the pushes from this day to is for people to really look at their home and consider you know, is your home safe to stay in? Do you have to evacuate so sometimes for the larger storms, we see shadow evacuation, which are people that don't necessarily have to evacuate because of storm surge, but they evacuated, you know, because they just don't feel comfortable and they see a cat for cat five storm coming towards them. And they just feel like they've got to move as far away as possible. So that's one of the things you know, we want people to understand is, you know, know the date of construction of your home, know if your home has been retrofitted. We want people to, you know, understand what their finished floor elevation is, what their storm surge risk is, what the rain risk is, if it's a possible heavy rain producing storm. So there's a lot of things that you know, we're going to be asking people to help understand from there and what their risk is. And then you know, we'll be looking at what we have in place to be able to support those that cannot stay at home.

During the last hurricane that came roaring up the spine of Florida, people evacuated north and a lot of them ran out of gas. And there's stories of people walking along the side of the highways, no gas, no food, and with this pandemic, you really don't want people mixing a lot that way too. And there might be food shortages, because people are going to start stocking up too. So I imagine that factors into your reasoning whether to recommend people to shelter in place or get in the car.

Here, we have a lot of considerations. Before hurricane season started for COVID was upon us that we had done a lot of work for this year season looking at all of our shelters, we reassessed all of the spaces that we had, we were looking good in terms of our 20 square feet per person, which was what our normal capacity was. And now with COVID, you know, we have to triple what that consideration is. So you know, all these things, we have to look at it and we've always really encouraged people to evacuate 10s of miles, not hundreds of miles because what happens is the further away you get from home, the less your bearings are, you know, and then Heaven forbid you end up in traffic gridlock and just like you said, you could run out of gas and now you're in unfamiliar territory. I mean, we've always encouraged people if they can stay with family or friends locally. We're also this year encouraging businesses. So do some of our larger employers do they have buildings that would be suitable where they could bring in their employees. And with all of this, we have to take social distancing and protective measures in mind as well. So even if you go to stay with family or friends, they're still going to have to be some masks and making sure that you have the good hand sanitation and cleaning, and everything in place as well.

Do you foresee any problems, maybe staffing some of these shelters? Are you concerned with the hospital staffing levels, people are concerned that they don't want to be around a whole bunch of people and they might not show up for work.

So for the shelter workers, we are going to have a higher level of protection for them. So that way, we can work with them accordingly. And again, it's all going to be about social distancing. And if we you know, we do have people that come in that you know, maybe are pending a test, or could potentially be positive, we are looking at what are the alternative locations where those people can go. So we're lessening the factor of potentially having any sort of spread, maybe highway shelter, that sort of thing.

Well, I think that's where the non-congregate sites come in. So if we're able to use like hotels or something where family units can stay independently so that way, instead of them being in their home, they would be moved into a site that's outside of an evacuation zone, where they can still isolate on their own, but be out of harm's way for the storm.

Cathie, your neighbors in Hillsborough County plan to designate the Yuengling Center - formerly the USF Sun Dome - as a shelter for people with special needs and those who need medical support, that sort of thing. Do you have a similar place in mind for Pinellas County?

Yes, we have actually three designated locations for special needs sheltering and that's one of the things we're looking at too as well. We have good capacity there to be able to space that population out and again, looking at what is the protective equipment and supplies that we would need to have for that population.

Are you at liberty to tell me which ones they are?

I don't. I don't want to make a firm commitment right now. I mean, we have the ones that we've used in the past. But we are currently reassessing because some of them based upon storm surge might get taken off the table. So we try to make sure that things don't change during hurricane season itself. And we're also looking at the capacity. So that's what like I said, we're meeting with the school board to really nail that down and then work on finalizing those plans.

How about pet shelters? Are there any good doesn't need a pet shelters in the works?

Yeah, we actually have three pet shelters that have been on our list and again, we'll continue to offer the same services that we've always offered for hurricanes for the public.

So you are working on your pamphlet, your safety guidelines pamphlet is that being reiterated is that going to have some extra information this year.

So our hurricane guide this year, we are going to add in additional information about how people can do social distancing, what additional things they should consider for their hurricane kits. And we're really stressing. So every year, there's three tenets that we tell people. So the first one is you need to know your risk. The second one is make a plan. And the third one is to stay informed. And there are slight changes each of those this year. So knowing your risk, again, we are asking people to again, look at you know, when was your home built understanding, really, if you're in a storm surge area, if you really do need to evacuate, and then also for making your plan. So you know, perhaps your plan, we always encourage people to stay with family or friends or stay at other options, other than public shelters, because they're not the most comfortable place. And this year, I think people will be more comfortable not going to those large congregate sites. And again, encouraging businesses or maybe even our faith based partners that have appropriately hardened buildings that perhaps can maybe help shelter those folks. So we'd love to work with them in terms of plan. And then also you know what people need to put in their hurricane kits. So having your personal masks, having hand sanitizer having some of those wipes, and then the staying informed because right now we're still working out all of the sites that we're going to be utilizing. There could be additional sites that get added there could be additional guidance even from the state, in terms of there could be regional or statewide planning for that. So the staying informed is really going to be important and that also plays into as we're assessing who may need to evacuate for each particular storm, we may change who we asked to evacuate because if we don't see the storm surge inundation in all areas, you know, we want to make sure that we're evacuating those in need to go on but if there's those that don't, then we'll pass them to stay in place safely.

Cathie, anything else you want to mention?

I just want to remind people that COVID-19 has not gone away. Things are reopening and people are moving around when you're in public places, you know, we highly encourage that social distancing, highly encourage people having their own masks. And you know, for people that may be immunocompromised or at higher risk, you know, try to limit that. And that's really considering that for hurricane season. So if you know you have those higher risks, really start thinking about that. Now, if you did have to evacuate, where could you go. And if you don't have family or friends, or you can't stay in a hotel, make those plans. If you have special needs, please get on our registry now. So we know that you're out there and you need our help so we can make plans for that. The silver lining to all of the COVID-19 planning is it's brought so many more members of the community to the table. We've got so many great partners working together having all these discussions. We just have to continue to be vigilant and be kind and to help each other out every way we can.

Next, we'll travel across the bay to see what preparations are underway for the upcoming pandemic slash hurricane season with Marcus Martin. He's planning chief with Hillsborough County Emergency Management.

Marcus, you have the unenviable position of having to plan for a hurricane in the middle of a Coronavirus pandemic. Is it more difficult than it sounds? And then we can kind of get into what you all are planning. How's the planning going so far for this so far?

Good. We have all the right players engaged already in the process of our response. Obviously COVID-19 has its own challenges, but a lot of the same players a lot of the same plans. So getting ready for hurricane season, we were already engaged. We're moving forward with planning. We're in the process of updating our plans to encompass the challenges of COVID-19. To make sure that we're able to still respond effectively for the hurricane response.

When you talk hurricanes, you think shelters and when you think shelters you think, basically high schools, elementary schools, and right now, we can't even send our school children to the schools. Are we still planning to have shelters at schools and if we are, what kind of difficulties are involved with that?

Our schools are an important part of our planning when it comes to hurricane preparedness. We coordinate with the school board to make sure that our shelters that we choose are up to code up to standards to be able to withstand the surge elements that we're experiencing. In a tropical storm hurricane type event. I'll just say as part of that planning is important is ever that our public Residents are reminded that evacuation shelters are still a last resort. It's not something that you want to be your first option. So more than ever, we're encouraging everybody to look at family look at friends that are out of surge zones. So they don't have to fill up the shelters because we are keeping in mind, social distancing, as a result of the COVID-19. And shelters will be there, we're looking at options of maybe opening up all shelters at one time to maximize the space so that we can spread people out and again, respect those social distancing.

What kind of distances are we talking about? And how do you keep people from mixing? I mean, that seems kind of tough, right?

I'm not gonna say it's not going to be a challenge, but we're reminding everybody that PPE, masks are going to be important as part of that process. We want to make sure that something probably that's a little different this year, that we're going to be encouraging or that we are starting to encourage. In the past, we would have said you know Make sure with your disaster kids, that you have food that you have water, any personal hygiene items, any documents on a flash drive? Well, in addition to the standard, we're going to be also asking that you bring your mass that you bring your gloves that you come prepared to assist us in the social distancing, and protecting yourselves as well as those around you. We will have minimal PPE there as well to support that. But our first asset is going to be that our residents that do decide to utilize the shelters, bring those tools with them to be better prepared.

A hypothetical situation here: if you know a hurricane was howling out there and I run to the nearest shelter at the last minute, and there aren't any masks left or any PPE’s left. What happens to them then - do you kick them out? Do you let them in you put a bandana around them?

That's a good question. Hopefully we have masks. We're already preparing for that to be able to backfill and support. There's also social distancing, utilizing other spaces in the shelter utilizing other rooms. And then there's other items that you can use for as cloth math cloth items to utilize this mask as well. So I think we're going to be using all of those options. No inventory is going to be unlimited. So I think we have to utilize it smartly and prepare as best we can by pre ordering pre-positioning and making sure that we have enough to support the community.

The State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz has gone on record saying he's trying to get an extra supply of virus tests as well as some more mass and everything. When’s that going to filter down to the local agencies such as Hillsborough County?

We’re still ultimately putting together our game plan and finalizing our game plan of how we're going to operate for shelters. Testing is a possibility, obviously thermometers and checking resonance to make sure that no one has a fever. As part of that, so again, we're still finalizing those plans. But we want to make sure that we do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our residents and have backups to our backups to make sure that we are as prepared as possible. Marcus, the Atlantic hurricane season is only a couple of weeks away, it's already starting to ramp up. Have you heard about their predictions? I believe they're a little more active hurricane season this year than last. I agree with you. It's been predicted to be a very, very active season, all we can do is be as prepared as possible. And we have the right partners engaged in our planning process in our response process. We continue to talk with them on a daily basis to make sure that they and their plans are as prepared as possible. We continue to work with our state and regional partners, to make sure we have the resources and the assets to effectively respond for the community. So I feel good that all those elements are in place and we continue to utilize It makes sure that they're going to work effectively. All it takes is one. All it takes is one major one to affect our community. But I'll tell you with the Covid-19 response, we are already up and running. There's no slow start to the season or are we ready? Are we prepared? I think we've been activated for over 60 days now. So we're, we're in fighting condition. We're ready. We're prepared. We're ramped up. We're having our meetings daily. And we understand that it's going to be an extra challenge with COVID-19. But I think we're prepared and ready to respond.

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of nurses and first responders were getting sick. Do you think you have enough people to man the shelters properly?

Yes, we work with our county and county employees to make sure that they're trained that they're prepared. We communicate with them to let them know what our game plan is. And then there's other agencies and other partners in the community that we work with as well. So we have redundancies built into it to ensure that we're able to effectively staff appropriately.

Those redundancies - might they include maybe private companies with big buildings? I talked to your counterpart in Pinellas County, Cathie Perkins. And she mentioned that they were reaching out to private companies that might open up large buildings for use as shelters. Any thought to those in Hillsborough?

Currently in Hillsborough County for actual shelters, it's the schools that we utilize. We go through an extensive process with the state of Florida, to evaluate our shelters to make sure that there are appropriate for the use or hurricane evacuations. So for that, that's our plan before his resources to support them. I think we're looking at all elements, county employees, first volunteer agencies and other partners to be able to support it as well as possibly looking at contracts as To help complement what we have in place,

The Yuengling Center - formerly the Sun Dome – on the USF Tampa campus, it was named earlier as a shelter if we had an overflow of COVID-19 patients, Is that still the main go to special needs shelter? And I'm wondering how that would conflict, if we have some kind of outbreak, heaven forbid, is there a backup in place for that?

Right now, I believe we have the flexibility for both currently, it's not being utilized as a alternate care site. That was part of our planning process right now, because of the number of people that we have impacted our hospitals to have plenty of space. So there's been no need to tag it for that purpose of an alternate care site. So right now, it's still part of our planning process for special needs shelter. If we have to do something we have other shelters identified, where we can definitely fall back and use other resources within the county.

Are we trying to keep more people at home and shelter in place? Rather than evacuating, go out on the highways and maybe risk what happened with Hurricane Irma a couple of years ago where people got stuck on the road and couldn't move?

Very good question. We are looking at all of that as part of our planning. One thing to keep in mind is remember, we evacuate for search, we don't evacuate for wind. So we are looking at ways to fine tune that process instead of using a broad stroke with that, but if someone needs to evacuate because we expect high level of service, we definitely want them to do that. But we're using our technology using our tools using our resources to really fine tune that, so that we do exactly what you're suggesting. Put fewer people on the road is as possible. And also put as few people in shelters as needed as well.

Tell me how difficult it is to coordinate hurricane preparation during a pandemic. There must be things that you have never experienced before. Is it as difficult as it sounds?

I will say it offers an opportunity to take in considerations that you might not have thought of before the social distancing the space with people The PP additional resources such as mask gloves, things that were not a part of previous hurricane evacuations. But we continue to work. As I said earlier with the same partners, we have the right people stakeholders at the table, we make decisions together, we make sure that we identify any gaps, any problems, and we kind of address them as we move forward. I think that process is in place that mechanism in place as part of our planning cycle. And it's worked so far. So again, we continue to move forward. We continue to be mindful of all the additional considerations as we move forward. And so far, so good.

