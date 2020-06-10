Florida Matters Excerpt: How Coronavirus Is Affecting The Black Community

Many studies are showing the coronavirus has sickened and killed black Americans at a disproportionately high rate. One study found that the 22% of U.S. counties that are majority black account for nearly half of coronavirus cases - and almost 60 percent of deaths from COVID-19.



The coronavirus has also disproportionately impacted jobs held and businesses owned by black people. A University of South Florida - Nielsen study shows that African-Americans are nearly twice as likely as whites to have had their hours cut or have been laid off due to the pandemic.

In this excerpt from Tuesday’s Florida Matters, WUSF's Steve Newborn talks with Kevin Sneed, dean of the USF Health Taneja College of Pharmacy.

