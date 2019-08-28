Florida Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Reject Special Session On Gun Violence

By 1 minute ago
  • Florida Legislature
    Florida House of Representatives

With a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline for casting votes, the Republican-controlled Legislature overwhelmingly rejected a Democratic proposal to hold a special session to address gun violence. 

The Senate rejected the idea by a 20-14 margin, while the House turned it down by a 68-38 margin, according to a tally released Tuesday evening by the Florida Department of State.

The votes were almost along straight party lines, with only three Democrats crossing over to oppose the proposed special session. Those Democrats were Sen. Bill Montford, D-Tallahassee; Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando; and Rep. Al Jacquet, D-Riviera Beach, according to the Department of State. House Democrats called for the special session in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, this month but were quickly opposed by Republicans leaders in both chambers.

Democrats needed 72 of 120 votes in the House and 24 of 40 votes in the Senate to force a special session.

Tags: 
gun violence
Florida Legistlature
special session
mass shootings

Related Content

Florida Senate To Look At Mass Violence, White Nationalism

By Jim Turner and Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida Aug 7, 2019
News Service of Florida

In the run-up to the 2020 legislative session, the Florida Senate will review acts of mass violence such as the deadly shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, along with factors such as white nationalism. 

Longshot Bid For Special Session On Guns Falls Short

By News Service of Florida Aug 26, 2019
Flickr

House Republicans have killed an effort by their Democratic colleagues to call the state Legislature to Tallahassee to address gun violence in a special session. 