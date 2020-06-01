Florida Hired Doctor To Give Virus Results, Despite Probation

MIAMI — State officials hired a Florida doctor to give coronavirus test results to more than 100,00 residents, even though he’d been on probation by the state medical board for a decade.

On Friday, Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Pision of Emergency Management, said Dr. Eric Pantaleon had been fired.

According to Florida Department of Health records, the doctor was put on probation in 2010 by Florida’s board of medicine after he treated multiple patients improperly for HIV.

The news also comes amid complaints that coronavirus test results were delayed for thousands of residents.