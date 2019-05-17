Florida Health Departments Praised For Innovation

By 2 minutes ago
  • Pinellas County Health Department

Despite rising hepatitis A rates, Florida public-health programs have been lauded by a national group. 

Thirteen Florida county health departments were included in the National Association of County and City Health Officials’ list of winners for innovative public health programs.

The Pinellas County Health Department was recognized for the “HPV Ambassador Program” which aims to increase vaccinations to prevent the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus. The Hillsborough County Health Department was recognized for initiatives to address obesity.

In all, 53 health departments across the nation were recognized for developing effective programs that can be replicated in other areas. The recognition for the Florida health departments comes as the state grapples with a growing number of hepatitis A cases.

As of the end of April, 989 hepatitis A cases had been reported in Florida. According to the state, 96 percent of the people infected had not received the hepatitis A vaccine.

Hepatitis A is a communicable disease usually transmitted person-to-person through ingesting fecal matter through such things as contaminated food or water.

Tags: 
Hepatitis A
Pinellas County Health Department
HPV Ambassador Program
Sexually Transmitted Human papillomavirus

Related Content

Secretary Post Remains Empty At Health Agency

By Christine Sexton – News Service of Florida May 16, 2019
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Governor's Press Office

Florida is grappling with an outbreak of hepatitis A but does not have a top health officer at the agency charged with ensuring the public’s health. 

Hepatitis A Outbreak Continues To Expand

By News Service of Florida May 14, 2019
An electron micrograph of the Hepatitis A virus (HAV), an RNA virus that can survive up to a month at room temperature.
Betty Partin / CDC

Florida reported 92 hepatitis A cases last week, bringing the total to 1,129 cases this year as an outbreak continues to grow, according to numbers posted Monday on the state Department of Health website. 

Cleanliness Is The Solution To Recent Hepatitis A Outbreak

By Titilayo Okuwa May 15, 2019

Hepatitis A infections are on the rise in Florida and the solution to stopping the outbreak could be as simple as washing your hands.  Despite giving out 6,900 free hepatitis A vaccines last week, the state saw its biggest increase in new cases.

 