Florida Has Cases Of Child Illness Tied To COVID-19

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida 46 minutes ago
  • Surgeon General Scott Rivkees
    Surgeon General Scott Rivkees encouraged physicians and hospitals to make sure they report any suspected cases of what is known as a “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” to health department officials.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

Florida’s surgeon general has acknowledged that a syndrome that attacks children and is associated with COVID-19 has surfaced in Florida, adding a scary new dimension to the battle against the coronavirus in the state.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees encouraged physicians and hospitals to make sure they report any suspected cases of what is known as a “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children” to health department officials.

“We are beginning to see cases nationally and a few cases in Florida of this inflammatory disorder that is infecting children,” Rivikees said Monday in a statewide call with hospital representatives. “If you see cases like that, make us aware at the Department of Health.”

The Florida Department of Health, which Rivkees oversees, did not immediately comment Tuesday on  the number of cases in the state of the syndrome, which goes by the abbreviation MIS-C. But Holtz Children’s Hospital, which is part of Miami’s Jackson Health System, has two confirmed cases.

“Both patients are receiving appropriate treatment in the pediatric intensive care unit, and are showing signs of improvement,” a statement from the hospital said.

The hospital would not say when the patients were admitted or how long they have been at the hospital. “We have no additional information to release at this time.” it said.

The Miami Herald first reported the two cases.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a health advisory to physicians last week detailing the emergence of MIS-C in New York City and New York state, with 15 children hospitalized between April 16 and May 4. Many of the patients, who ranged in ages from 2 to 15, were admitted to an intensive care unit, the CDC noted in the advisory.

As of May 12, the number of patients identified by New York health officials had increased to 102.

“New York State and New York City continue to receive additional reports of suspected cases,” the CDC noted in the advisory Thursday.

MIS-C manifests in people under age 21 who are positive for COVID-19 or have antigens or have been exposed to COVID-19 in the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

The inflammatory syndrome has symptoms that mirror a condition known as Kawasaki syndrome, which, according to the CDC, include fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness of the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat.

Rivkees, a former chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine, said the Department of Health was sending an advisory on the syndrome to physicians on Monday.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
children

