Florida Forests Move To Cash-Free Payment As COVID-19 Precaution

State forests will start reopening for recreation next month but don’t expect to pay admission in cash.



The Florida Forest Service announced Monday that an online, cash-free system has been set up as a precaution against coronavirus transmission.



Annual passes will go on sale Wednesday, June 24 and day passes will be available on Wednesday, July 1.

Group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen with a capacity limit of 50 people on July 10.

Once launched, people will be able to buy the passes on the Florida State Forests website.

There are more than a half-dozen state forests in Northeast Florida; including Carey, Jennings and Etoniah Creek as well as Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

