Florida Forests Move To Cash-Free Payment As COVID-19 Precaution

By 1 hour ago
  • Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine, and other state forests, will no longer accept cash.
    Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine, and other state forests, will no longer accept cash.
    Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons
Originally published on June 22, 2020 4:50 pm

State forests will start reopening for recreation next month but don’t expect to pay admission in cash.

The Florida Forest Service announced Monday that an online, cash-free system has been set up as a precaution against coronavirus transmission.

Related: Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

Annual passes will go on sale Wednesday, June 24 and day passes will be available on Wednesday, July 1.

Group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen with a capacity limit of 50 people on July 10.

Once launched, people will be able to buy the passes on the Florida State Forests website.

There are more than a half-dozen state forests in Northeast Florida; including Carey, Jennings and Etoniah Creek as well as Matanzas State Forest in St. Augustine.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Congress Investigates Owner Of 69 Long-Term Care Facilities In Florida After Coronavirus Deaths

By & 1 hour ago

More than a third of COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far happened at nursing homes.

Now Congress is demanding answers from five of the companies that run them, including one with 69 facilities in Florida. 

Hillsborough County Adopts Face Mask Ordinance

By 1 hour ago

Face masks will now be required when entering a business in Hillsborough County.

The county's Emergency Policy Group adopted the ordinance on a vote of 5-3 Monday after more than two hours of debate.

Democratic Senators Calling For Apology After Gov. DeSantis Linked Farmworkers To Coronavirus Spread

By 53 minutes ago

A group of Democratic state senators are among those calling for an apology from Governor Ron DeSantis, after he said farmworkers’ lifestyle is facilitating COVID-19 spread.