Florida Experiences Fewer Than 2,000 New Daily Coronavirus Cases

By Carl Lisciandrello 14 minutes ago
  • FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Originally published on October 4, 2020 2:28 pm

Sunday's report from the Florida Department of Health shows 1,868 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 716,459.

The state received more than 54,100 test results Saturday and 3.74% of new tests were positive.

There were 351 new positive cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Sunday's report also recorded the deaths of 43 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Saturday's report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,845.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, five deaths were noted since Saturday's report, including three deaths in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, Oct. 4:

  • Hillsborough: 42,891
  • Pinellas: 22,509
  • Polk: 20,425
  • Manatee: 11,766
  • Pasco: 9,476
  • Sarasota: 8,343
  • Hernando: 3,239

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Oct. 4: 1,868/42
  • Oct. 3: 2,787/74
  • Oct. 2: 2,660/111
  • Oct. 1: 2,628/131
  • Sept. 30: 1,948/175
  • Sept. 29: 3,266/106
  • Sept. 28: 738/5
  • Sept. 27: 1,882/12
  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107
  • Sept. 25: 2,847/122
  • Sept. 24: 2,541/179
  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

