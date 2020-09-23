Florida Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Over 200

By Lisa Peakes 11 minutes ago
Originally published on September 23, 2020 1:02 pm

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 203 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,782.

There were 27 deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Tuesday’s report, 2,590 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 690,499.

Wednesday’s report shows 521 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 49,637 tests returned to the state Tuesday, 5.28% of those tested for the first time were positive. It’s the second day in a row the positivity rate has been above 5 percent.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, September 23:

  • Hillsborough: 41,178
  • Pinellas: 21,701
  • Polk: 19,452
  • Manatee: 11,327
  • Pasco: 8,988
  • Sarasota: 7,948
  • Hernando: 3,064

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Why Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Key To Testing A COVID-19 Vaccine

By 14 hours ago

Updated at 7:00 a.m. ET

More than 100,000 people are taking part in studies to see if one or more COVID-19 vaccine candidates actually work.

America's 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths: Small Cities And Towns Bear A Growing Share

By & & Jess Eng Sep 22, 2020

Loading...

When COVID-19 claimed its first 100,000 lives in the U.S., Hidalgo County, Texas, seemed to have avoided the worst of it. The county, which sits on the border with Mexico, had just 10 deaths when the U.S. crossed that tragic milestone on May 27.

New Dashboard Tracks Coronavirus Cases In Schools Across 47 States

By & 11 hours ago

A new national effort asks K-12 schools to voluntarily — and anonymously — report their confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases, along with the safety strategies they're using.