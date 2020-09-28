Florida Daily COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 1,000 Amid Reduced Testing

By Lisa Peakes 10 minutes ago
  • Sunday's test returns were less than half the number of tests received Saturday and less than a third of the daily average (64,493) for the last two weeks.
    Sunday's test returns were less than half the number of tests received Saturday and less than a third of the daily average (64,493) for the last two weeks.
    FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Originally published on September 28, 2020 1:37 pm

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 738 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 701,302.

The last time the daily number of cases was under 1,000 was June 8.

The state received 18,410 tests Sunday, and of those, 4.23% were positive. Sunday’s test returns were less than half the volume of tests received Saturday and less than a third of the daily average for the last two weeks of just over 64,000 tests.

The report shows 268 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Monday’s report also shows five people died statewide due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,207.

For the second day in a row, there were no deaths reported in the greater Tampa Bay region. The state updated numbers for Polk and Hernando counties, removing one death from each jurisdiction.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 28:

  • Hillsborough: 41,947
  • Pinellas: 22,049
  • Polk: 19,888
  • Manatee: 11,486
  • Pasco: 9,233
  • Sarasota: 8,147
  • Hernando: 3,127

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 28: 738/5
  • Sept. 27: 1,882/12
  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107
  • Sept. 25: 2,847/122
  • Sept. 24: 2,541/179
  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

COVID-19 Daily Cases On The Rise In Nearly Half Of U.S. States

By Jason Slotkin Sep 27, 2020

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in the U.S. continued to rise this past week, driven by upward trends in nearly half the states that have pushed total cases in the country past 7 million. At the same time, a recent study suggests the vast majority of Americans haven't been exposed, far below what's required to quell the virus's spread through "herd immunity."

Daily cases were largely on a downward trend through August and early September from highs in July, but are now going up again.

Battle Rages Inside Hospitals Over How COVID Strikes And Kills

By Robert Lewis - Kaiser Health News & Christina Jewett - Kaiser Health News Sep 26, 2020
n95 masks
CDC

Front-line health care workers are locked in a heated dispute with many infection control specialists and hospital administrators over how the novel coronavirus is spread ― and therefore, what level of protective gear is appropriate.

Florida's Reopening In Phase 3: What Does It Mean?

By Sep 27, 2020
dumbells on rack in gym
iStock

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced Florida would be entering Phase 3 in reopening the state, meaning restaurants, bars, salons, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen under full capacity.

DeSantis said the new order will override any other restrictions on the local level.