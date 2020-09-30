Florida COVID-19 Testing Volume, Cases And Deaths Rise Tuesday

By Lisa Peakes 1 hour ago
  • The positivity rate for first-time tests Tuesday rose above five percent for the first time in a week.
    The positivity rate for first-time tests Tuesday rose above five percent for the first time in a week.
    FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Originally published on September 29, 2020 1:39 pm

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 3,266 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, bringing the statewide total cases to 704,568.

The state received 70,893 tests Monday, and 5.01% of new tests were positive. The number of tests received was over three times that of Sunday.

It was the first time the positivity rate was over five percent in a week.

There were 496 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Tuesday’s report also recorded the deaths of 106 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,313.

On Monday, the state reported five deaths statewide.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 24 deaths were noted since Monday’s report. Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties each reported eight deaths. In Hernando County, the state cited the deaths of six people.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, September 29:

  • Hillsborough: 42,118
  • Pinellas: 22,129
  • Polk: 19,974
  • Manatee: 11,546
  • Pasco: 9,279
  • Sarasota: 8,177
  • Hernando: 3,150

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 29: 3,266/106
  • Sept. 28: 738/5
  • Sept. 27: 1,882/12
  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107
  • Sept. 25: 2,847/122
  • Sept. 24: 2,541/179
  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Corralling the Facts on Herd Immunity

By Aneri Pattani - Kaiser Health News 23 hours ago
KHN illustration; NIAID

For a term that’s at least 100 years old, “herd immunity” has gained new life in 2020.

It starred in many headlines last month, when reports surfaced that a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and adviser to the president, Dr. Scott Atlas, recommended it as a strategy to combat COVID-19. The Washington Post reported that Atlas, a health care policy expert from the Hoover Institution of Stanford University, suggested the virus should be allowed to spread through the population so people build up immunity, rather than trying to contain it through shutdown measures.

More Than 600,000 Child Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In U.S., But Severe Illness 'Rare'

By editor Sep 29, 2020

In a survey of data published on the health department websites of 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, a total of 624,890 child cases of COVID-19 were reported from the start of the pandemic through Sept. 24, or 10.5% of all cases in states reporting infections according to age.

A smaller subset of states reported hospitalizations and mortality by age. The data from those states indicate "COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children," according to the survey.