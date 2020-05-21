Florida COVID-19 Infections Now Over 47,000

According to information released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, 47,471 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 527 since Tuesday.

Wednesday, 75 new infections were reported in the Tampa Bay area.

The daily report from the state includes information released on an individual day. According to state officials, cases in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Statewide, 2,096 people have died. The new figure represents an increase of 44 deaths reported by the Department of Health since Tuesday.

Health officials provided some information on the nine deaths reported Wednesday in the Tampa Bay region:

In Hillsborough County – Two women; ages 68 and 88, and two men; ages 86 and 89.

In Manatee County – Two women; ages 76 and 94.

In Pinellas County – A 75-year-old woman.

In Sarasota County – Two men; ages 75 and 97.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20:

Hillsborough: 1,703 (1,643 local, 60 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,075 (1,031 local, 44 non-resident)

Manatee: 893 (888 local, 5 non-resident)

Polk: 786 (776 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 538 (522 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 328 (318 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 107 (103 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 20: 527 / 44

May 19: 502 / 55

May 18: 854 / 24

May 17: 777 / 9

May 16: 673 / 48

May 15: 928 / 42

May 14: 808 / 48

May 13: 479 / 48

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

