Florida COVID-19 Deaths Top 5,000; Deadliest Day Yet For Pasco County

By 1 hour ago
  • Florida Health officials reported 10,343 new positive coronavirus tests in a 24-hour period. Pasco County reported 12 deaths; more than double the previous high of five recorded July 14.
Originally published on July 20, 2020 2:11 pm

Deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Florida have passed 5,000.

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed 90 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,072.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 34 deaths, including 12 in Pasco County – more than double the previous high of five recorded July 14.

The report shows it’s the sixth straight day the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has been over 10,000.

According to state health officials, 360,390 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 10,343 positive tests since Sunday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,402 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report.

The results of 78,993 tests came back Sunday, and 18.15% were positive.

A total of 9,469 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 145 more than Sunday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, July 20:

  • Hillsborough: 24,135
  • Pinellas: 13,705
  • Polk: 9,877
  • Manatee: 6,738
  • Pasco: 5,050
  • Sarasota: 4,338
  • Hernando: 1,207

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 20: 10,343 /90
  • July 19: 12,478 /87
  • July 18: 10,328 /90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128
  • July 16: 13,965 /156
  • July 15: 10,181 /112
  • July 14: 9,194 /132
  • July 13: 12,624 / 35
  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93
  • July 9: 8,935 / 120
  • July 8: 9,989 / 42
  • July 7: 7,347 / 63

