Florida COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 11,000

State health officials recorded the deaths of 139 people in the 24-hour period since Wednesday's report. It’s the third straight day the daily statewide death toll from the virus has been over 135.

Twenty-one of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

According to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 3,269 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 611,991.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 461 new positive tests.

There were 58,766 tests returned to the state Wednesday, and 6.36% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:
The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, August 27:

  • Hillsborough: 36,354
  • Pinellas: 19,681
  • Polk: 16,569
  • Manatee: 10,310
  • Pasco: 7,915
  • Sarasota: 7,091
  • Hernando: 2,506

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 27: 3,269 / 139
  • August 26: 3,220 / 155
  • August 25: 2,673 / 183
  • August 24: 2,258 / 72
  • August 23: 2,974 / 51
  • August 22: 4,311 / 107
  • August 21: 4,684 / 118
  • August 20: 4,555 / 117
  • August 19: 4,115 / 174
  • August 18: 3,838 / 219
  • August 17: 2,678 / 87
  • August 16: 3,779 / 107
  • August 15: 6,352 / 204
  • August 14: 6,148 / 228
