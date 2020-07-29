Florida COVID-19 Deaths Surge Past 6,000 On Deadliest Day Yet For The Virus

  • State officials report the statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is 6,117. That's 186 more since Monday - the highest single-day number of deaths due to the coronavirus yet.
Originally published on July 29, 2020 7:05 am

State officials reported the most deaths in a single day from the coronavirus Tuesday.

The report from the Florida Department of Health showed 186 deaths in the state since Monday’s report; pushing the statewide toll to 6,117. The previous single day high was 173 deaths reported less than a week ago on Thursday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 48 COVID-19 releated deaths, including 16 in Polk County; the highest number of deaths in a day for the county to date. Pinellas County recorded 17 deaths, and 12 people died in Hillsborough County.

Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 441,977 people have tested positive for the coronavirus - an increase of 9,230 since Monday.

The daily number of new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region has not been below 1,000 since the end of June. Tuesday’s numbers continued that trend, with 1,044 more positive tests reported in the 24-hour period since Monday’s report - the lowest daily total for the region since June 30.

Of the 90,220 test results that came back Monday, 11.69% of those tested for the first time were positive. It’s the fourth straight day the positivity rate for new tests has been in the eleventh percentile.

There have been 8,976 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 57 fewer than noted Monday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, July 28:

  • Hillsborough: 27,823
  • Pinellas: 15,541
  • Polk: 11,893
  • Manatee: 8,090
  • Pasco: 5,992
  • Sarasota: 5,274
  • Hernando: 1,521

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 28: 9,230 /186
  • July 27: 8,892 /77
  • July 26: 9,344 /77
  • July 25: 12,199 /124
  • July 24: 12,444 /135
  • July 23: 10,249 /173
  • July 22: 9,785 /139
  • July 21: 9,444 /134
  • July 20: 10,343 /90
  • July 19: 12,478 /87
  • July 18: 10,328 /90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128
  • July 16: 13,965 /156
  • July 15: 10,181 /112

