Florida COVID-19 Deaths Surge To 120 Thursday; 42 Tampa Bay Deaths Reported

Thursday was the deadliest day yet for Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florida Department of Health's Thursday report showed 120 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,009. The previous daily high was 83 deaths, recorded April 28.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 42 deaths; almost double the previous record of 23 deaths in a 24-hour period, which were recorded June 30.

Health officials provided details on age, gender and location for 40 of the deaths, including that of a 32-year-old Pinellas County man whose initial postive test for COVID-19 was entered into the system by the state on April 3.

Nineteen of the deaths were in Hillsborough County; also a record high, and more than double the record number of deaths reported by health officials earlier in the week on July 6.

Forty-one of the deaths reported statewide were among people ages 75 to 84, while 31 were in people ages 85 and older.

Thirty-five of the deaths were reported by long-term care facilities.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Wednesday's report, as some occurred previously and were only disclosed to the state since the last report.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Thursday, July 9:

Hillsborough: Fifteen men; two 69-year-olds, three 77-year-olds, two 88-year-olds, and eight others; ages 55, 61, 64, 66, 76, 79, 82, and 83. Four women; ages 61, 78, 84 and 97.

Pinellas: Eight men; ages 32, 42, 47, 63, 64, 83, 85 and 90, and three women; ages 61, 87 and 90.

Pasco: An 84-year-old woman.

Polk: Four women; ages 63, 76, 78 and 83 and a 76-year-old man.

Manatee: Three men; ages 69, 76 and 92.

Sarasota: An 87-year-old woman.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Thursday report, 232,718 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 8,935 positive tests since Wednesday.

In the Greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,778 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Wednesday report.

17,167 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 409 more than Wednesday's report.

Of the 51,700 tests reported Wednesday, 20.72% came back positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Thursday, July 9:

Hillsborough: 16,666

Pinellas: 9,826

Polk: 6,206

Manatee: 4,266

Pasco: 3,330

Sarasota: 2,431

Hernando: 708

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 19,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

