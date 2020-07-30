Florida COVID-19 Deaths At Record High For Third Straight Day; Pasco County More Than Doubles Record

By 3 minutes ago
  • Daily coronavirus-related deaths reached record high levels for the third straight day Thursday. Pasco County more than doubled its previous daily high number of people who've died from COVID-19.
    Daily coronavirus-related deaths reached record high levels for the third straight day Thursday. Pasco County more than doubled its previous daily high number of people who've died from COVID-19.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on July 30, 2020 1:45 pm

The COVID-19 death toll continues to reach record levels in Florida with Thursday’s report from the Department of Health showing the highest number of deaths recorded in 24 hours to date.

The report shows 253 people have died in the state since Wednesday’s report. The new figure brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,586.

The toll is 37 more than the previous record number reported on Wednesday. It is the third straight day that daily coronavirus-related deaths reached their highest numbers.

There were 72 reported dead for the greater Tampa Bay region – the same as the record high recorded on July 16.

Pasco County was the heaviest hit of the counties in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 26 people reported dead. The number is more than double the previous death toll of 12 recorded on July 20.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Wednesday's report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since the last report.

Health officials reported 461,379 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida - an increase of 9,956 since Wednesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,392 more positive tests were logged on Thursday. Daily case numbers for July have yet to dip below 1,000.

The results for 95,052 tests came back Tuesday, and 12.0% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There have been 8,419 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 291 fewer than noted Wednesday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, July 30th:

  • Hillsborough: 28,742
  • Pinellas: 16,114
  • Polk: 12,281
  • Manatee: 8,337
  • Pasco: 6,201
  • Sarasota: 5,443
  • Hernando: 1,617

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 30: 9,956 /253
  • July 29: 9,446 /216
  • July 28: 9,230 /186
  • July 27: 8,892 /77
  • July 26: 9,344 /77
  • July 25: 12,199 /124
  • July 24: 12,444 /135
  • July 23: 10,249 /173
  • July 22: 9,785 /139
  • July 21: 9,444 /134
  • July 20: 10,343 /90
  • July 19: 12,478 /87
  • July 18: 10,328 /90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128

Tags: 
COVID-19

Related Content

More Than 150,000 People Have Died From Coronavirus In The U.S.

By & Jul 29, 2020

Updated at 6:13 p.m. ET

The United States crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, with more than 150,000 lives now lost as a result of the coronavirus.

The tragic number includes around 33,000 people who have died in New York, nearly 16,000 in New Jersey and more than 8,700 in California.

Inmate Deaths Reported At Eight Florida Prisons

By 10 hours ago
Lowell Correctional Institute sign outside facility
Google Maps

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday said a dozen inmates died from complications of COVID-19 at eight prisons within the past week. 

Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution, Lowell Correctional Institution and South Florida Reception Center each had two inmates die after testing positive for the disease. Columbia Correctional Institution, Florida Women’s Reception Center, Graceville Correctional Institution and Wakulla Correctional Institution each had an inmate death. 

Florida's Live Arts Destinations Still Quiet As Coronavirus Plays On

By 8 hours ago

With a 50-foot long L-shaped bar, weekly blues music nights and a Sunday gospel brunch, The Blue Rooster in Sarasota is the kind of place people come back to. And that's what they did when the live music club and restaurant opened back up in June after a two and a half month shutdown. 

But things changed as Florida quickly turned into a coronavirus hot spot.

Analysis: When Is a Coronavirus Test Not a Coronavirus Test?

By Elisabeth Rosenthal / Kaiser Health News Jul 29, 2020
npr

Desperate to continue the tradition of a family beach week, I hatched a plan that would allow some mask- and sanitizer-enhanced semblance of normality.

We hadn’t seen my two 20-something children in months. They’d spent the lockdown in Brooklyn; one of them most likely had the disease in late March, before testing was widely available. My mother had died of COVID-19 in May.