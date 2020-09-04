Florida COVID-19 Deaths At Least 130 For The Third Straight Day

  • Statewide, the death toll from complications related to the coronavirus has reached 11,800. Florida health officials added another 149 deaths to the total Thursday.
    FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
According to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 3,571 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday’s report; bringing the statewide total to 637,013.

Thursday’s report shows 469 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Thursday’s report also shows 149 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the statewide death toll to 11,800. It's the third day in a row the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached or surpassed 130.

Of that, 22 of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 3:

  • Hillsborough: 37,821
  • Pinellas: 20,177
  • Polk: 17,418
  • Manatee: 10,557
  • Pasco: 8,198
  • Sarasota: 7,305
  • Hernando: 2,721

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • September 3: 3571/ 149
  • September 2: 2,402/ 130
  • September 1: 7,569*/ 190
  • August 31: 1,885/ 68
  • August 30: 2,583 / 14
  • August 29: 3,197 / 150
  • August 28: 3,815 / 88
  • August 27: 3,269/139
  • August 26: 3,220 /155
  • August 25: 2,673/183
  • August 24: 2,258/72
  • August 23: 2,974/ 51
  • August 22: 4,311/ 107
  • August 21: 4,684/ 118

*About 75,000 tests were from Quest since 4/22, 3,870 were positive

