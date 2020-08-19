Florida COVID-19 Deaths Approach 10,000; Positivity Rate Again Below 10%

  • State health officials reported Wednesday that 174 people died from COVID-19 complications since Tuesday's report. Six of the deaths were in Hernando county; a record daily high for the county.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on August 19, 2020 1:41 pm

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed an increase of 4,115 people testing positive for the coronavirus in the 24 hours since Tuesday's report, bringing the total cases statewide to 584, 047.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 629 new positive tests.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 174 people since Tuesday's report, bringing the total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state to 9,932 Floridians.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the deaths of 42 people were recorded since yesterday’s report, including 6 in Hernando; a single-day high for the county.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Of 67,822 tests returned to the state Tuesday, 7.08 % of those tested for the first time were positive. It's the seventh straight day the positivity rate has been under 10 percent.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, August 19:

  • Hillsborough: 34,851
  • Pinellas: 18,994
  • Polk: 15,723
  • Manatee: 9,924
  • Pasco: 7,560
  • Sarasota: 6,814
  • Hernando: 2,317

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 19: 4,115 /174
  • August 18: 3,838 /219
  • August 17: 2,678 /87
  • August 16: 3,779 /107
  • August 15: 6,352 /204
  • August 14: 6,148 /228
  • August 13: 6,236 /148
  • August 12: 8,109 /212
  • August 11: 5,831/276
  • August 10: 4,155/91
  • August 9: 6,229 / 77
  • August 8: 8,502 / 182
  • August 7: 7,686 / 180
  • August 6: 7,650 / 120

