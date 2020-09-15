Florida COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 13,000

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 146 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,946.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 26 deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Monday’s report, 3,116 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 668,846.

Tuesday’s report shows 456 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 68,958 tests returned to the state Monday, 4.22% were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, September 15th:

Hillsborough: 39,751

Pinellas: 21,081

Polk: 18,612

Manatee: 10,972

Pasco: 8,600

Sarasota: 7,671

Hernando: 2,901

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: