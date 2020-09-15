Florida COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 13,000

By Lisa Peakes 28 minutes ago
Originally published on September 15, 2020 2:12 pm

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 146 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,946.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 26 deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Monday’s report, 3,116 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 668,846.

Tuesday’s report shows 456 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 68,958 tests returned to the state Monday, 4.22% were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, September 15th:

  • Hillsborough: 39,751
  • Pinellas: 21,081
  • Polk: 18,612
  • Manatee: 10,972
  • Pasco: 8,600
  • Sarasota: 7,671
  • Hernando: 2,901

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 15: 2,576/145
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,831/44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838/22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564/38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656/61
  • Sept. 4: 3,198/103
  • Sept. 3: 3,571/149
  • Sept. 2: 2,402/130

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Fried Wants 'CARES Act' Money For School Lunch Programs

By 13 hours ago
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Ryan Dailey / WFSU

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the state to be more open about how it plans to spend federal stimulus money received because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Fried requested a full accounting of federal “CARES Act” money the state has received so it can be discussed at a scheduled Sept. 22 Cabinet meeting.

Florida's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Below 4%

By 15 hours ago
Florida Department of Health

Since Sunday’s report, 1,736 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 665,730. It's the lowest single day increase since June 11.

Some Urban Hospitals Face Closure Or Cutbacks As The Pandemic Adds To Fiscal Woes

By editor 17 hours ago

Victor Coronado felt lightheaded one morning last month when he stood up to grab an iced tea. The right side of his body suddenly felt heavy. He heard himself slur his words. "That's when I knew I was going to have a stroke," he recalls.

Coronado was rushed to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, the hospital nearest his home on Chicago's South Side. Doctors there pumped medicine into his veins to break up the clot that had traveled to his brain.