Florida COVID-19 Cases Top 150,000; Tampa Bay Area Deaths Reach New Daily High

According to the Florida Department of Health's daily report, the Tampa Bay area recorded its highest daily increase in deaths Tuesday.

The state's report noted 58 deaths in the 24 hour reporting period, bringing the statewide total to 3,505.

Almost half the daily increase, 23 deaths, were in the Tampa Bay area - including 12 in Sarasota County and five in Polk County.

It is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day for the area. Twenty-one deaths were reported in the region on April 28.

According to the Department's Tuesday report, 152,434 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 6,093 positive tests since Monday, and the seventh straight day the number of new cases surpassed 5,000.

Of the 43,446 tests reported Monday, 16.82% came back positive.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 986 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period since the Monday report.

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, June 30:

Hillsborough: 10,752

Pinellas: 6,487

Polk: 3,836

Manatee: 2,856

Pasco: 1,909

Sarasota: 1,482

Hernando: 373

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

