Florida COVID-19 Cases Near 39,000; Tampa Bay Area Adds 108 Cases

State health officials report 38,828 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 826 cases since Wednesday morning.



The Tampa Bay area saw an increase of 108 cases.

Hillsborough County had the largest number of new infections in the region with 33; Polk County reported 30.

The Florida death toll from COVID-19 is 1,600 people; a daily increase of 61.

In the Tampa Bay vicinity, there were 16 deaths reported.

The Florida Department of Health provided more information about those people:

A 73-year-old man in Hillsborough County who had contact with another infected person.

An 84-year-old Hillsborough County woman with no recent history of travel or known contact with another infected person.

A 62-year-old Hillsborough County woman whose travel history or contact with another person with COVID-19 are unknown.

A 79-year-old woman in Manatee County who had not been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19 and who had not traveled recently.

A 75-year-old man in Manatee County who had not traveled recently and whose contact with another infected person is not known.

A 90-year-old Manatee County woman who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 68-year-old woman in Manatee County with no known travel history or contact with anyone known to have COVID-19.

A 79-year-old man in Pasco County who had not traveled recently. It’s not known whether he had been in contact with another infected person.

A 70-year-old Pinellas County woman with no recent travel history or known contact with anyone with COVID-19.

A 72-year-old Pinellas County woman who had not traveled recently. Any contact she had with another person with COVID-19 is not known.

A 94-year-old woman in Pinellas County with no travel history or known contact with another infected person.

An 89-year-old woman in Pinellas County with no known travel history or contact with anyone known to have COVID-19.

An 87-year-old Pinellas County woman who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

An 82-year-old man in Pinellas County who had not been in contact with another person with COVID-19, and who had not traveled recently.

An 81-year-old man in Sarasota County with no recent travel history or known contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

An 86-year-old Sarasota County man who is not known to have been in contact with another infected person, and who did not travel recently.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7:

Hillsborough: 1,364 (1,312 local, 52 non-resident)

Pinellas: 820 (777 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 737 (733 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 594 (586 local, 8 non-resident)

Sarasota: 412 (396 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 289 (281 local, 8 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 97 (91 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

April 24: 885 / 60

