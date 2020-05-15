Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 43,000; Sarasota County Reports Largest Daily Increase

  • Thursday, the state recorded 43,210 cases of COVID-19. In the Tampa Bay area, Sarasota County saw the largest daily increase in new cases since the pandemic began with 47. The highest daily increase before that was 23, on April 1.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on May 14, 2020 4:35 pm

Florida COVID-19 cases have passed 43,000.

As of Thursday, 43,210 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 808 people since Wednesday.

Health officials reported 145 of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Sarasota County saw the largest increase in new cases in the region, with 47. It is the largest daily increase for the county since the outbreak began. The previous high was 23 new cases, on April 1.

Statewide, 1,875 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Wednesday.

The Department of Health confirmed eight deaths in the Tampa Bay region Thursday:

  • In Hillsborough County - A 75-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman.
  • In Manatee County - Two men, ages 90 and 85, and a 73-year-old woman.
  • In Pinellas County - Two women, ages 59 and 89.
  • In Polk County – A 92-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,530 (1,476 local, 54 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 962 (919 local, 43 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 813 (809 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 698 (688 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 487 (471 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 308 (298 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 104 (98 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 14: 808 / 48
  • May 13: 479 / 48
  • May 12: 941 / 44
  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20
  • May 3: 615 / 15
  • May 2: 735 / 50
  • May 1: 1,038 / 46

