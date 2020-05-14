Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000; Deaths Pass 1,800

  • On Wednesday, health officials reported 42,402 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. The number represents an increase of 479 cases since Tuesday.
Originally published on May 13, 2020 3:43 pm

Florida health officials report 42,402 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 479 since Tuesday.

Sixty-seven of those cases were found in people from the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,827 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Tuesday.

The Department of Health confirmed 6 deaths in the Tampa Bay region Wednesday:

  • A 71-year-old Hillsborough County man with no history of recent travel and whose contact with another person with COVID-19 is not known.
  • An 89-year-old Hillsborough County man who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • A 79-year-old woman in Hillsborough County who did not travel recently. Whether she had contact with another infected person is not known.
  • An 86-year-old woman in Manatee County who had not been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19 and who had not traveled recently.
  • A 78-year-old woman in Pinellas County with no history of recent travel. There was no indication of whether she had been in contact with another infected person.
  • An 89-year-old Polk County man who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,494 (1,441 local, 53 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 923 (880 local, 43 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 806 (802 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 687 (677 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 440 (424 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 306 (296 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 101 (95 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 13: 479 / 48
  • May 12: 941 / 44
  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20
  • May 3: 615 / 15
  • May 2: 735 / 50
  • May 1: 1,038 / 46
  • April 30: 497 / 50

