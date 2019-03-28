Florida Could Expand Size, Scope Of Alzheimer's Committee

By 7 minutes ago
  • NPR

The Florida Alzheimer's Disease Advisory Committee could be expanded in size and scope under a bill unanimously approved by the state House. 

The House applauded Wednesday after passing the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Scott Plakon, who lost his wife to Alzheimer's disease last year.

The bill would expand the committee from 10 members to 15, and it would have to include a sitting House and Senate member. The committee now makes recommendations to the Department of Elder Affairs. If the bill becomes law, the committee would have to also submit an annual report to the governor, Senate president and House speaker and make recommendations on Alzheimer's policy.

It also requires the Department of Elder Affairs to update Florida's disease plan every three years.

The Senate version of the bill has one more committee stop before reaching the full chamber.

Alzheimer's disease
Department of Elder Affairs

