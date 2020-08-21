Florida Coronavirus Test Positivity Rate Continues To Decline

Another 4,555 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. At the same time, the positivity rate for new infections hit the lowest level in two months.



According to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, the latest increase in the 24-hour period since the prior day’s report brings the statewide total of positive tests to 588,602.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 671 new positive tests.

Of 77,172 tests returned to the state Wednesday, 6.78% of those tested for the first time were positive. It's the eighth straight day the positivity rate has been under ten percent. It's also at the lowest level since June 14, when the rate was 5.3%.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 117 people since Wednesday's report.

Statewide, 10,186 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

Previously, WUSF did not include non-Florida resident deaths in its totals, because of the way the state broke down its numbers. Going forward, the combined total will be used for all our stories.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the deaths of 19 additional people were reported.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, August 20:

Hillsborough: 35,061

Pinellas: 19,087

Polk: 15,887

Manatee: 9,997

Pasco: 7,608

Sarasota: 6,850

Hernando: 2,364

