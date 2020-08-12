Florida Coronavirus Deaths Reach New Daily High

By 1 hour ago
  • Florida Department of Health officials said 276 people have died from coronavirus complications in the 24 hours since Monday's report; the highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths to date.
    Florida Department of Health officials said 276 people have died from coronavirus complications in the 24 hours since Monday's report; the highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths to date.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on August 11, 2020 3:59 pm

The Florida Department of Health reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in a 24-hour period Tuesday.

Statewide, the deaths of 276 people were recorded since the Monday report. The previous daily high was 257 on July 31.

The deaths were recorded since Monday's report, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 58 people were reported dead since Monday's report. Fifteen of them were in Sarasota – almost double the record daily increase of eight reported Monday.

Since Monday's report, 5,831 people tested positive for COVID-19 in FLorida, bringing the total cases to 542,792.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 809 new positive tests.

Of the 66,962 tests returned to the state Monday, 10.3% of those tested for the first time were positive – up from three consecutive days where the positivity rate was under ten percent.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, August 11:

  • Hillsborough: 32,996
  • Pinellas: 18,103
  • Polk: 14,645
  • Manatee: 9,395
  • Pasco: 7,172
  • Sarasota: 6,314
  • Hernando: 2,069

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 11: 5,831/276
  • August 10: 4,155/91
  • August 9: 6,229 / 77
  • August 8: 8,502 / 182
  • August 7: 7,686 / 180
  • August 6: 7,650 / 120
  • August 5: 5,409 / 225
  • August 4: 5,446 / 245
  • August 3: 4,752 / 73
  • August 2: 7,104 / 62
  • August 1: 9,642 / 179
  • July 31: 9,007 / 257
  • July 30: 9,956 /253
  • July 29: 9,446 /216

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

DeSantis Says COVID-19 Will 'Loom' Over 2021 Session

By Aug 10, 2020
Gov DeSantis
News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis, while expressing hope that the coronavirus crisis could ease across Southern states in September, said on morning radio shows Monday that the pandemic will “loom” over every budget and policy debate during the 2021 legislative session.

At Least 97,000 Children Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Last 2 Weeks Of July

By Aug 11, 2020

At least 97,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus during the last two weeks of July, according to a new review of state-level data by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital Association. The increase represents a 40% surge in the nation's cumulative total of child cases.

U.S. Hits 5 Million Coronavirus Cases As Debate Lingers Over The Path Forward

By editor Aug 10, 2020

Updated at 3:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. has hit 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases — just 17 days after crossing the 4 million mark — as lawmakers and states continue to grapple with how to chart a path back to normal as the pandemic continues to rage on.