Florida Cases Of COVID-19 Pass 38,000

By 1 hour ago
  • Florida health officials reported Wednesday 38,002 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Over 1,500 people have died from it statewide.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on May 6, 2020 9:39 pm

Cases of COVID-19 in the state passed 38,000 Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health confirms 38,002 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus. That's an increase of 563 since Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Bay area added 87 cases Wednesday.

The death toll due to the virus also passed 1,500. Florida has lost 1,539 people to the disease; a daily increase of 68.

The rise is close to Tuesday’s increase in deaths at 72, which state records show was the second-highest recorded since the outbreak began.

Wednesday, health officials verified the recent deaths of 13 Tampa Bay area residents:

  • A 64-year-old woman in Hillsborough County who had contact with another infected person.
  • A 78-year-old man in Manatee County who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19.
  • A 66-year-old Manatee County woman who had not traveled recently and whose contact with another infected person is not known.
  •  A 67-year-old Manatee County man with no recent history of travel or known contact with another person with COVID-19.
  • A 75-year-old Pinellas County man who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • A 79-year-old woman in Pinellas County who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19.
  • A 77-year-old man in Pinellas County known to have had contact with another infected person.
  • A 90-year-old Pinellas County woman who had contact with another person with COVID-19.
  • An 85-year-old Pinellas County who had been in contact with another person with COVID-19.
  • An 83-year-old woman in Pinellas County with no known travel history or contact with anyone known to have COVID-19.
  • A 63-year-old woman in Polk County who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • An 88-year-old Polk County man who had been in contact with another person with COVID-19.
  • An 86-year-old woman in Sarasota County with no recent travel history or  contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,331 (1,280 local, 51 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 801 (759 local, 42 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 722 (718 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 564 (557 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 405 (388 local, 17 non-resident)
  • Pasco: 285 (277 local, 8 non-resident)
  • Hernando: 97 (91 local, 6 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20
  • May 3: 615 / 15
  • May 2: 735 / 50
  • May 1: 1,038 / 46
  • April 30: 497 / 50
  • April 29: 347 / 47
  • April 28: 708 / 83
  • April 27: 610 / 14
  • April 26: 689 / 19
  • April 25: 306 / 43
  • April 24: 885 / 60
  • April 23: 1072 / 60

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

