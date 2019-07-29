Florida Cannabis Director Talks New Rules For Hemp Program

Being able to test THC levels is very important. That’s a huge one not only for consumers but for law enforcement also. They say the new hemp law has made their job harder when it comes to identifying if a person has a hemp or marijuana flower. Is the group or your department helping with that?

In North Florida, those in the timber industry have spoken about hemp as being a replacement crop after much of their timber was uprooted by Hurricane Michael. Have you heard that during the meetings, and what’s the chances that hemp can be something to help those tree farmers recover?

Cannabis Director Holly Bell says now they will be creating final rules and posting them online so that people can make more comments. If no objections are made they will adopt rules and start accepting applications for cultivation. The goal is to have it all done before the end of the year.