Florida Begins Accepting Concealed Weapons License Applications Monday

By Blaise Gainey 30 minutes ago
Originally published on June 10, 2020 7:40 pm

Floridians looking to get their concealed weapons license can apply starting Monday. Online applications had been suspended since March 20.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is holding a press conference Thursday to announce that the Tallahassee regional licensing office is reopening. The office has been closed since March. Despite the closure, Fried says the department has still processed more than 84,000 concealed weapons licenses.

The shutdown stopped new online applications from coming in. Fried and Attorney General Ashley Moody briefly sparred over the concealed weapons license issue. An organization called Young Americans for Liberty filed a lawsuit over the shutdown. A June 3 hearing in the case was delayed.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
concealed weapon
Second Amendment
guns

Related Content

'Gunshine State:' Florida Nears 2 Million Concealed Weapons Permits

By Cat Gloria/Fresh Take Florida Apr 15, 2019

Already leading the nation with the highest number of concealed weapon permits, Florida is nearing a new threshold: granting authority to 2 million civilians who can lawfully carry guns tucked in waistbands, under jackets or inside purses into restaurants, shopping malls and elsewhere.

Ashley Moody Seeks To Block Assault Weapons Ban Ballot Drive

By Jul 30, 2019

Florida's attorney general asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify a proposed ballot measure seeking to ban assault weapons, saying the measure goes too far in outlawing the possession of all semi-automatic long guns.