Florida A&M University Leaders Discuss Reopening Campus In Fall

By Blaise Gainey 16 minutes ago
  • Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Originally published on June 4, 2020 3:34 pm

Florida A&M University is planning to shift more classes online for the fall. The school is also limiting what classes will be offered in-person, and anyone on campus will have to follow certain rules related to social distancing. FAMU’s Chief Ethics officer Rica Calhoun gave examples during Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting.

"University shuttles and vans will reduce ridership capacity and use decals to demarcate distancing expectations where possible. Passengers will be required to wear face coverings in transit and controlled access to buildings will be implemented to certain entrances," Calhoun said. "Visitors to University offices will be limited to those having a business purpose and those business visitors will be required to wear face coverings."

Employees will have to wear face coverings while at work and around other people. Disposable face coverings will be staged at locations throughout campus. Students and employees will be given safety kits that include a face covering, hand sanitizer, and other items.

