Florida A&M Boosts Testing For Coronavirus

By Blaise Gainey / WFSU 39 minutes ago
Florida A&M University has gotten approval to ramp up testing at its COVID-19 testing site. This comes after several consecutive days of reaching maximum capacity.

Associate Dean of Public Health Cynthia Harris says the increase was needed.

“What we’ve seen is an increase over our 400 maximum capacity. As a result of that very recently we have increased to 500 max. So we have been given authority through the state to test up to 500 per day,” Harris said.

Harris says some days the school has had to shut down its site due to reaching the maximum number of people before its 6 p.m. closing time. The amount of people testing has increased along with the number of positive cases.

Last Friday more than 9,500 people in the state tested positive for COVID-19.

