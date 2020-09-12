Florida Again Reports More Than 3,000 New Cases Of COVID-19

By editor 9 minutes ago
  • Florida Department of Health
Originally published on September 12, 2020 3:10 pm

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,190 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 98 deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate dipped below 5% again on Saturday as 4.44% of those who were tested for the first time had the virus. The results of more than 79,168 tests were released Saturday.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 661,571. There have been 12,756 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Florida.

In its daily report, the health department emphasized how far Florida has come. Compared to the fourth week of July, the final week of August saw a 75 percent decrease in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, Sept. 12:

  • Hillsborough: 39,298
  • Pinellas: 20,872
  • Polk: 18,337
  • Manatee: 10,868
  • Pasco: 8,507
  • Sarasota: 7,585
  • Hernando: 2,856

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 12: 3,190 / 98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650 / 176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583 / 213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056 / 202
  • Sept. 8: 1,831 / 44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838 / 22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564 / 38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656 / 61
  • Sept. 4: 3,198 / 103
  • Sept. 3: 3,571 / 149
  • Sept. 2: 2,402 / 130
  • Sept. 1: 7,569* / 190
  • Aug. 31: 1,885 / 68
  • Aug. 30: 2,583 / 14

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

