Florida Adds Nearly 9,500 COVID-19 Cases And 67 Deaths

By 5 minutes ago
  • The Tampa Bay area added 1,832 cases and 11 deaths.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on July 3, 2020 1:09 pm

The Florida Department of Health announced another 9,488 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 178,594.

The state also reported 67 more Florida resident deaths.

3,684 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to state data. The department says that figure is two percent of all cases.

The Tampa Bay area added 1,832 cases and 11 deaths, including three each in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties, as well as one in Manatee and one in Pasco.

Of the more than 67,000 test results reported on Thursday, 14.91 percent came back positive.

This week, the state added 55,634 cases, more than during any other week of the pandemic.

The Tampa Bay area also saw its largest week of growth, adding 12,295 cases and 87 deaths.

15,491 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, up 341 from the previous day.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Friday, July 3:

  • Hillsborough: Two women, ages 63 and 79, and another person whose death was not included in the state line data last updated at 9:25 a.m., but was included in the 11 a.m. report.
  • Pinellas: Two men, ages 61 and 84, and a 69-year-old female.
  • Polk: Two men, ages 39 and 95, and a 66 year-old female.
  • Manatee: A 64-year-old man.
  • Pasco: A 72-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Friday, July 3:

  • Hillsborough: 13,044
  • Pinellas: 7,697
  • Polk: 4,660
  • Manatee: 3261
  • Pasco: 2,443
  • Sarasota: 1,814
  • Hernando: 472

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 3: 9,488 / 67
  • July 2: 10,109 / 67
  • July 1: 6,563 / 45
  • June 30: 6,093 / 58
  • June 29: 5,255 / 28
  • June 28: 8,530 / 29
  • June 27: 9,585 / 24
  • June 26: 8,942 / 39
  • June 25: 5,004 / 46
  • June 24: 5,511 / 43
  • June 23: 3,286 / 65
  • June 22: 2,926 / 12
  • June 21: 3,494 / 17
  • June 20: 4,049 / 40

