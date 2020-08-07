Florida Adds 7,686 Coronavirus Cases; Wraps Up Second Deadliest Week Of Pandemic

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that 7,686 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. It's the 13th straight day the number of new cases was under 10,000.

It brings the total number of cases in Florda to just over 518,075.



In the greater Tampa Bay region, 924 new cases were reported Friday.

Health officials also said it received 87,725 test results Thursday. The rate of positive tests for people tested for the first time came in at 10.12 percent. Rates for the last week in the state have ranged between 8.34 percent and 11.08 percent.

The deaths of 180 people from coronavirus-related complications were reported in Florida in the 24 hours since Thursday's report. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,927 people have died statewide.

Over the past seven days, the state reported 1,084 deaths, the second-highest since the pandemic began. The total trails only the 1,190 recorded the previous week.

In the great Tampa Bay region, 39 deaths were recorded since Thursday’s report. Pasco County recorded 18 deaths, the second-most for the county in a single day. Twenty-six deaths were reported in Pasco on July 30.

The deaths may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Since last Friday, 47,689 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide. The average number of cases for the previous four weeks was just under 73,000. In the Tampa Bay region, 7,248 new cases were reported.

A number of testing sites run by the state had been closed in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias late last week and early this week, particularly in some South Florida counties hit hard by the coronavirus, like Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The greater Tampa Bay region recorded 190 deaths for the week, the third most reported in a week. The region had 252 deaths in the region for the week ending July 31. A total of 222 were reported in the week ending July 24.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, August 7:

Hillsborough: 31,865

Pinellas: 17,541

Polk: 13,839

Manatee: 9,124

Pasco: 6,893

Sarasota: 6,095

Hernando: 1,929

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: