Florida Adds 2,795 COVID-19 Cases, 107 Deaths

  • Florida Department of Health
The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 2,795 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 698,682.

The state also recorded 107 deaths due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,190.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Saturday’s report shows 612 new positive tests and nine of the deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, September 26:

  • Hillsborough: 41,722
  • Pinellas: 21,964
  • Polk: 19,765
  • Manatee: 11,436
  • Pasco: 9,162
  • Sarasota: 8,107
  • Hernando: 3,120

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 26: 2,795/107
  • Sept. 25: 2,847/122
  • Sept. 24: 2,541/179
  • Sept. 23: 2,590/203
  • Sept. 22: 2,470/99
  • Sept. 21: 1,685/21
  • Sept. 20: 2,521/9
  • Sept. 19: 3,573/63
  • Sept. 18: 3,204/140
  • Sept. 17: 3,255/147
  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8

