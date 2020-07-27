Florida Adds 12,000 COVID-19 Cases; 124 Daily Deaths Reported

More than 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 124 related deaths were reported on Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.



Saturday’s daily report added 12,199 new cases, the second-straight day the number exceeded 12,000. This followed four days in which the number of cases was lower and hovered closer to 10,000.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, another 1,712 cases were reported for the 24-hour period since Friday’s report. That included 70 new cases in Hernando County, an all-time high.

Of the 106,536 test results that came back Saturday, 11.43% of those tested for the first time were positive.

The total of positive coronavirus cases in Florida has reached 414,511, and the state reports a total of 5,777 people have died of complications related to COVID-19.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, July 25:

Hillsborough: 26,626

Pinellas: 14,985

Polk: 11,197

Manatee: 7,709

Pasco: 5,674

Sarasota: 5,006

Hernando: 1,418

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: