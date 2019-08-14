Flood Watch For Tampa Bay As Drenching Rains Persist

First it was the heat, and now it's the rain.
After enduring a few days of scorching conditions, the Tampa Bay area will have to deal with drenching rains, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the region through Friday.
According to Ray Hawthorne, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, the region has already received nearly 6 inches more rain than normal since June 1.
The high moisture content in the air is contributing to the frequent rain and potential thunderstorms, which could produce flash flooding – especially in urban areas, Hawthorne said.
They could produce an additional 5 inches of rain through Friday, Hawthorne said.
The flood watch extends from Cedar Key south to Fort Myers. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center also is calling for a “marginal risk” of flash flooding south I-4 to the south through tonight.