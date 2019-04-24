Firefighters A Step Closer To Gaining Cancer Coverage

Florida’s firefighters are a step closer to gaining cancer coverage. Blaise Gainey reports it’s the culmination of a 16-year-effort.



Sen. Anitere Flores (R-Miami) Firefighter bill passed unanimously through every stop and was approved by the Full Senate Tuesday.

As we know unfortunately our firefighters get certain types of cancer at a younger age and at a much higher rate than the rest of us. And for too long there has been essentially a loophole in our insurance coverage that we provide our firefighters, and making it very difficult close to impossible to pay for the cost that are associated with treating the cancer that they got on the job.

Once diagnosed a firefighter will receive a one-time payment of $25,000 in lieu of pursuing workers’ compensation coverage. The bill also makes the firefighter eligible for disability and death benefits. The measure now has to be approved in the House.

