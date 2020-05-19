Feds Release Guidelines On Nursing Home Visitation

By 1 hour ago
  • an elderly person's wrist
    The federal government on Monday released guidelines states could follow to reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.
    Hal Yeager / Kaiser Health News

The federal government on Monday released guidelines states could follow to reopen long-term care facilities to visitors.

In the guidelines, which have no legal weight, the Trump administration recommended that nursing homes don’t reopen for visitation until they have no new reported COVID-19 for at least 28 days; have adequate personal protective equipment for staff members; and have adequate access to COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that he would like to reopen Florida’s nursing homes, which have been closed to visitors since March 14.

DeSantis said he thought banning visitation prevented thousands of cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes and assisted living facilities but that it came at the cost.

“Having the isolation does come at a psychological and social cost,” the governor said. “I think one of the frustrating things throughout this whole process has been an inability of people to ever discuss the negative effects of mitigation.”

But the moratorium on visitors, as well as other steps the DeSantis administration has taken, have not prevented the deadly respiratory disease from spreading in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities in many areas of the state.

As of Monday, Florida had 901 COVID-19 deaths involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
nursing home
federal guidelines

Related Content

Sarasota's Lido Beach To Reopen On Tuesday

By 1 hour ago

By a 4-1 vote, Sarasota City Commissioners have decided to reopen Lido Beach.  

Plan To Reopen Pinellas Includes Movie Theaters, Vacation Rentals

By 1 hour ago

Movie theaters in Pinellas County will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity after being shuttered due to the coronavirus.

OneBlood Testing All Donations For Coronavirus Antibodies

By 1 hour ago

Floridians wondering if they had COVID-19 recently and just didn't know it have a new way to find out. OneBlood is now testing all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies.


Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 46,000

By 1 hour ago

Health officials report 46,442 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida; an increase of 854 since Sunday.

To Avoid 'Major Crowds,' Miami Beaches, Restaurants To Remain Closed Until After Memorial Day

By Ryan Dailey 1 hour ago

With a holiday weekend coming up, some popular South Florida vacation destinations aren’t fully reopening tourist spots until after Memorial Day.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are the last two in Florida to join the rest of the state in Governor Ron DeSantis’ "Phase One" of reopening. But with Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says reopenings won’t include beaches and other entertainment options until after the holiday. That’s in an effort to avoid an influx of vacationers.