Feds Charge Bradenton Man, Sons With Selling Fake Virus Cure

By 1 hour ago

Federal prosecutors say a Bradenton man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton.

A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order.

Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
crime
arrest
Bradenton

Related Content

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Surge To 120 Thursday; 42 Tampa Bay Deaths Reported

By 2 hours ago

Thursday was the deadliest day yet for Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florida Department of Health's Thursday report showed 120 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,009. The previous daily high was 83 deaths, recorded April 28.

Hillsborough To Expand 'Contact Tracing' Program

By 2 hours ago

Hillsborough County's move to track down who has been around people who have contracted the coronavirus is set to ramp up in the next month.

The county's "contact tracing" program looks to get in touch with anyone who has been around people with the virus, and have them self-isolate to prevent its spread.

Lack Of Unity Is A Bigger Threat Than Coronavirus, WHO Chief Says In Emotional Speech

By 19 hours ago

Updated at 3:30 p.m. ET

The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the world – and humanity is failing because of a lack of leadership and unity, the head of the World Health Organization declared in a passionate speech Thursday.