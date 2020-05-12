Feds Boost Hospital Pay For Treating Nursing Home Residents

Hospitals that accept transfers of COVID-19 patients from nursing homes can expect to get paid more during the public health emergency.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday issued “emergency declaration blanket waivers” that, among other things, allow hospitals to establish what are known as “swing beds” and to bill for services under a Medicare rate that usually applies to skilled nursing facilities.

Hospitals must call an enrollment hotline before adding swing- bed services.

The federal agency also made clear that hospitals must have a plan to discharge patients “as soon as practicable.” DeSantis requested the federal government give Florida hospitals enrolled in Medicare more flexibility in caring for COVID-19 patients.

He made the request as his administration announced that Florida nursing homes must transfer residents who have confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 if the facilities cannot properly isolate or care for them.

As of Monday, 714 long- term care residents or staff members had died of COVID-19, according to Florida Department of Health data. COVID-19 deaths stemming from long-term care facilities account for more than 40 percent of the overall death toll.