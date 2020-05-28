Federal Government Approves Methadone Deliveries During Pandemic

By Olivia Reingold 1 hour ago
  • NYC Health Department field responder Renée Nicolas prepares a medicine lock box for a methadone delivery in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York last Friday.
    NYC Health Department field responder Renée Nicolas prepares a medicine lock box for a methadone delivery in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York last Friday.
    Olivia Reingold / NPR
Originally published on May 27, 2020 4:14 pm

New York City launched a methadone delivery program last month so that patients won't have to leave home during the pandemic to get their next dose. Methadone, a highly regulated medication for opioid addiction, has to be taken every day, otherwise patients risk a painful withdrawal.

Normally, methadone has to be picked up from a treatment center. But now, the federal government says patients in quarantine can get their methadone delivered to them, if they follow security protocols.

Earlier this month, Ana Pagan, 57, had her medication delivered to her house in East New York, Brooklyn for the first time.

"I don't know how to say how I feel because it's too many emotions going through, but it's wonderful," she says.

Pagan got on methadone eight years ago to fight a heroin addiction, and normally she has to trek to downtown Brooklyn every couple of days to get her supply. Now, she says she's grateful that she won't have to make that trip during social distancing measures amid the pandemic.

"I love that I don't have to go out, especially now because I'm scared. I really am."

New York City has the capacity to make 1,300 of these deliveries every month. But since the program started in mid-April, only 70 deliveries have been made. That's according to Dr. Denise Paone, a research director at the health department who helped design the program.

"There are also concerns like is the person stable enough? Do they have a safe place to store their medication?" Paone tells NPR.

Paone says the city is trying to ramp up the number of referrals to the program by hosting webinars and daily calls with doctors to answer questions.

Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York State Republican Party, says he would rather see the health department hand out personal protective equipment to law enforcement officers than invest in this delivery program.

"Methadone abuse is a very real problem and at it's best it should only be administered under the care and direct supervision of a treatment facility," he says.

New York City's Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot says she'll encourage the federal government to keep its new, more flexible regulations in place, if data show that the program is helping patients.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
opiod
opiod abuse
methadone
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Medical Groups Ask FDA To Ease Access To Abortion Pill During The Pandemic

By 15 hours ago

Reproductive rights advocates are suing the Trump administration, asking a federal court to suspend restrictions on the abortion drug mifepristone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drug mifepristone was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 20 years ago for use in medication abortions in early pregnancy. It's also used to help manage miscarriages for some women trying to avoid surgery.

Poll Shows Only A Quarter Of African Americans Plan To Get Coronavirus Vaccine

By 15 hours ago

As the federal government, public health experts and scientists push toward a coronavirus vaccine, a new survey suggests only about half of Americans say they will get one when it becomes available.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 49% of Americans overall say they plan to get a vaccination, while 31% of respondents say they are unsure if they will get vaccinated. The survey found 20% of respondents flat out said they will not.

WHO Warns Of A 'Second Peak' In Countries That Reopen Too Quickly

By 16 hours ago

The world's top health officials are warning that there could be a "second peak" of coronavirus infections during the current outbreak, separate from a second wave expected in the fall. As cases decline, officials worry that some countries are lifting restrictions too quickly — the U.S. among them.

What's key to understanding the different patterns emerging around the globe is recognizing that "this coronavirus is not the flu," said Dr. Margaret Harris, a member of the World Health Organization's coronavirus response team.

Child Immunizations Drop Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida May 27, 2020
child receives a shot in the arm
iStock

The number of vaccinations administered to children during the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply decreased, leading to worries among pediatricians about public-health consequences if something isn’t done to reverse the trend.