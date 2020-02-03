FDA Approves First Treatment For Kids With Peanut Allergy

By 3 minutes ago

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment for children with peanut allergies. 

Allergy experts say Aimmune Therapeutics' Palforzia promises to lower the chances that an accidental bite of peanuts causes a severe reaction, but it's not a cure.

Children and teens swallow the peanut powder in tiny but escalating doses, to train their bodies to better tolerate peanuts.

The treatment can cause side effects, possibly serious reactions. So the FDA says patients and doctors must enroll in a safety program and that each dose increase is given in a certified health facility.

Tags: 
peanut allergies
FDA

