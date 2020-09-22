FAMU DRS To Go Remote For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Cases

By Lynn Hatter 4 hours ago
Florida A&M University’s Developmental Research School is sending students home for two weeks after several positive cases of COVID-19 on its campus.

The university says one teacher and one non-teaching staffer tested positive for the virus, along with two students. More than half a dozen teachers are being asked to quarantine and volleyball and football games set for this week have been postponed.

The school is also suspending in-person classes for two weeks.

FAMU DRS is a K-12 school with more than 630 students. Most opted to take classes virtually. The 175 students that were attending class in-person will now also be remote for at least two weeks.

"During this time, FAMU DRS will undergo sanitization measures and no one will be allowed in any buildings on campus," said Superintendent Michaeal Johnson in a letter to parents sent Monday.

The school has sent a tentative return date of October 5.

During the closure, FAMU DRS will be serving pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals that are available for pickup between 7:30 and 11 a.m. at the school.

