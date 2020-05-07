Extra Lane Being Added At TIAA Bank Field For COVID-19 Antibody Tests

By Michelle Corum 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 6, 2020 1:41 pm

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that antibody tests will be available soon in Jacksonville.

A lane will added to the TIAA Bank testing site for those who specifically want that type of test. 

“The FDA-approved test that Florida’s acquired - we have 200,000 and more on the way - but what it will do is it will tell people whether they’ve developed the antibodies within a 15 minute time frame,” the governor said. 

Antibody tests are able to detect whether someone has had coronavirus and recovered.

The governor also said at his news conference in Miami Gardens that more coronavirus testing is coming to the state via a mobile lab. An RV is being outfitted with 45-minute rapid tests that can quickly tell whether people are infected.

Starting this week, long-term care facilities will be the first to be serviced by the mobile lab. The governor didn't specify a start date for the antibody tests at the TIAA Bank Field testing site.

Michelle Corum can be reached at mcorum@wjct.org, 904-358-6308 or on Twitter at @MCorumonME.

Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
coronavirus testing
Coronavirus
COVID-19

The Florida Department of Health confirms 38,002 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus. That's an increase of 563 since Tuesday morning.