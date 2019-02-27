Experts: Red tide was among 5 worst in Florida's history

By The Associated Press 14 minutes ago
    Stephen Splane / WUSF Public Media

Experts say the red tide that plagued Florida's coastline for 15 months is one of the five worst toxic algae events in the state's recorded history. 

State lawmakers from southwest Florida met with scientists on Tuesday at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.

The Herald-Tribune reports Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton told the lawmakers the red tide that began in November 2017 and appeared to clear this month was the fifth-longest in duration.

The longest was a 30-month red tide that began in 1994 and ended in 1997.

Sutton said more money was needed for research into ways to limit the impacts of red tide.

Some local lawmakers also are seeking new regulations to limit the flow of nutrients that feed algae blooms.

Mote Marine Laboratory
Red Tide
FWC

