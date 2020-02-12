Ex-Daycare Worker Sent To Jail For Slapping, Shaking Kids

By Associated Press 5 minutes ago
  • WMFE

A judge sentenced a former daycare worker to four months in jail for slapping and shaking children in her care.

Sixty-six-year-old Katherine Weitz was also ordered to serve 10 years of probation after pleading no contest on Tuesday to four counts of child abuse.

Officials say she was arrested May 23 after an office worker at the Dream City Academy heard a child crying, checked the video and saw Weitz hitting and shaking children.

No children were injured. Weitz was fired. She told investigators she lost her temper.

child abuse
Drean Cutt Academy

